Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.