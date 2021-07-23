Truist Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $110.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.63.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,428 shares of company stock valued at $58,377,410. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.