Trinseo S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSE. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

TSE opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $685,316 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

