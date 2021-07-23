Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $685,316. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $102,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

