Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 823,658 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Trimble worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

