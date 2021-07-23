Tribe Trading Up 0.1% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $142.46 million and $1.15 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00048208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00852251 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

