Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

