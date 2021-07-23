Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
NYSE:TPH opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
