Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Position Decreased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,509 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 325.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $247,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TACA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

