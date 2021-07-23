Treatt (LON:TET) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

LON:TET opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.82. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The stock has a market cap of £636.72 million and a P/E ratio of 47.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

