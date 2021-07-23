Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,202. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,253.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

