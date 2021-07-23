Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 9,331 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.81. 82,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

