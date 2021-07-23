Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 7,799 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $365.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

