Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 21,761 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 145.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,161.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. 5,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

