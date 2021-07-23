Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

