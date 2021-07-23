Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 842 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.