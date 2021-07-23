Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,608% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

VNO opened at $44.05 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

