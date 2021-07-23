Traders Purchase High Volume of BHP Group Put Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 865% compared to the typical daily volume of 601 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 35,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $102,000.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

