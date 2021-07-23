Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 47,038 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 625% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,486 put options.
Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 28,950,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.33. KE has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
