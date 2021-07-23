Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 47,038 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 625% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,486 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 28,950,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.33. KE has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

