Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,604% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,029. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 604.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,556.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

