Tractor Supply to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.45.

Shares of TSCO opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.