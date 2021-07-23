TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $38.36 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

