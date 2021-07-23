TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen Buys 35,580 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 35,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $448,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 124,437 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,691,098.83.

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $12.60 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,658 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 586,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 331,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $24,028,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

