TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen Buys 35,580 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 35,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $448,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 124,437 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,691,098.83.
- On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,021.42.
Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $12.60 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
