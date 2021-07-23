Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.55. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

