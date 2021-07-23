Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

