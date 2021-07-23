Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSEY. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

