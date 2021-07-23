TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Up 2.6%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 298.50 ($3.90). Approximately 266,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 373,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

Several analysts recently weighed in on TIFS shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -6.91.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.