Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 435,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.