Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.88 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

