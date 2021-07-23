Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 60,717 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 120.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of Gladstone Land worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.83 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

