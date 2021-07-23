Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,549 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,484,000 after buying an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after buying an additional 2,397,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Shares of IFF opened at $146.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

