Theta Fuel Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $65.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00235789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00033946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

