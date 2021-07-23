TheStreet Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to “B”

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

