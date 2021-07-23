The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.3% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.73. 169,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233,996. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

