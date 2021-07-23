The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

