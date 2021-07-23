The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $204.29 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

