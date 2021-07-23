The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.29. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

