The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

Shares of PNC opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,179,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.