The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.21% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,924,000 after buying an additional 263,054 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 518.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 244,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.94 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

