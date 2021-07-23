The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 65,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $21.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The India Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The India Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

