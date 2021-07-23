The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $338.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fourth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat posted in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from the continued strong demand for home-improvement projects as well as its ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the continued boom in renovations and construction activities, driven by investments in its business over the years and the dedication of its associates to serve customers. It also gained from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories and continued digital momentum. However, increased penetration of lumber products in the company’s sales mix continued to hurt gross margin. Also, continued pressure from shrink and higher transportation costs were headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.88. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

