The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.35 $113.03 million $2.51 2.69 Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The GEO Group and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

The GEO Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility and Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 12.27, indicating that its stock price is 1,127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71% Highlands REIT -131.52% -13.09% -9.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

