The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE KO opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

