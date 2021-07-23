The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE KO opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

