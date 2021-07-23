The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 419,688 shares.The stock last traded at $85.75 and had previously closed at $82.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

