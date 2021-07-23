The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-5.55 EPS.
Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.