The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

