The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

The Brink’s stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

