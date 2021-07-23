The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.73.

NYSE:SAM opened at $947.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $653.06 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

