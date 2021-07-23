The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM stock traded down $227.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,017.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $653.06 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

