The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $111.30. 3,985,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.