The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

